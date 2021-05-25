Alabama 5-star a ‘perfect fit’ for Clemson

Clemson will soon play host to the nation’s top-ranked cornerback and one of the top overall prospects in the 2023 class regardless of position.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson five-star Tony Mitchell is scheduled to visit Clemson next week on Friday, June 4. It will be his first time on campus since October 2019 when he attended the Tigers’ 45-14 victory over Florida State at Death Valley.

“I’m very looking forward to (the visit) because I haven’t been on campus since my freshman year when they played Florida State,” Mitchell said to The Clemson Insider. “I haven’t been to Clemson since then, so it will be good to get to see campus again, get to see all the coaches and stuff like that, get to put on the uniform, take photoshoots.”

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and area recruiter Todd Bates are leading the Tigers’ recruiting efforts with Mitchell, who has built a great relationship with the two coaches.

“I talk to them guys a lot, and they just really like me as a player and person,” Mitchell said. “I’ve got straight As, so they like people who can get it done in the classroom, too, and they think I’m a perfect fit for them.”

Mitchell is getting ready for a busy summer as Clemson is one of several schools that he plans to hit the road to check out.

“Florida, Clemson, Georgia, USC (Southern Cal), Ohio State and Oregon,” Mitchell listed.

While those are the schools that Mitchell feels have shown him the most love early in the process, he said his recruitment is “pretty wide open” right now and he is still taking the process slowly as he searches for the right college to call home.

In March, Mitchell — who holds over 30 offers — released a top 12 that included Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Southern Cal and Texas.

Mitchell is the No. 1 cornerback and No. 10 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was named a sophomore All-American by MaxPreps following the 2020 season after posting 82 tackles (8.0 for loss), eight passes defensed and four picks.

