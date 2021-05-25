Elite TE, top-100 recruit eyeing Clemson visit

The top-ranked player in the state of Arkansas, one of the nation’s best tight ends and a top-100 national prospect in the 2023 class is looking to check out Clemson for the first time.

Four-star Shamar Easter, a three-sport athlete from Ashdown, Ark., mentioned Clemson as one of several schools he plans to visit after the NCAA dead period is lifted next Tuesday, June 1.

“Georgia Tech, LSU, Tennessee, Clemson, Alabama,” Easter said to The Clemson Insider when asked about his visit plans.

Easter, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound rising junior, hasn’t set a date for the Clemson trip yet but can’t wait to eventually get on campus and see everything the Tigers have to offer.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he said, “and it will be my first (visit to Clemson).”

More than a dozen programs from across the country have already extended offers to Easter, who is the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas, No. 6 tight end nationally and No. 82 overall prospect for the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Among the schools currently on his offer list, several have made an especially profound impression on Easter and are standing out to him early in the process.

“Georgia Tech, Florida State, Arkansas, Penn State,” he listed.

The Tigers certainly have the potential to shake things up in Easter’s recruitment if they pull the trigger on an offer of their own.

“To get an offer from Clemson would mean a lot and would impact my recruitment a lot,” he said.

Easter also competes in basketball and track for Ashdown High School in addition to football.

