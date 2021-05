By Will Vandervort | May 25, 2021 11:20 am

CHARLOTTE — Clemson got to Louisville pitcher Kaleb Corbett early in the first inning Tuesday as the Tigers’ open the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field in Charlotte.

After James Parker drew a two-out walk in the top of the first inning, as he battled through nine pitches, Caden Grice launched a bomb to left field that cleared the scoreboard.

Grice’s home run came on an 0-2 pitch and gave them a 2-0 lead.