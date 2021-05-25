Popular NFL host settles Lawrence vs. Wilson debate

Since the 2021 NFL Draft analysts have been splitting hairs between the first overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the second overall pick Zack Wilson.

On Friday morning the analysts of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network broke down whether Lawrence or Wilson will be more successful in year one.

Kay Adams has no doubt which quarterback will be more successful right off the bat.

“Yeah, but is he a bigger spark than Trevor Lawrence? The slam dunk that we liked so much we barely talked about him as a sports media group,” Adams said. “I gotta give it to the Jags, I made it simple No. 1 pick over No. 2 pick I gave Trevor Lawrence there.”

Not only did she give Lawrence the edge for being the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but Adams thinks the Jaguars have a more complete roster than Wilson’s Jets at the moment.

“I like the roster and overall health Trevor Lawrence will have around him a little bit better than what the Jets have in year one,” Adams said.

Analyst Peter Shrager is still skeptical of whether Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer is a long-term solution but likes the direction the franchise is heading.

“Everyone is looking at Urban to see if this is a one- or two-year thing or if he’s in,” Shrager said. “If Urban is in and Trevor Lawrence is in we could be talking a lot more Jaguars to start our show for years to come.”

