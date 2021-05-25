Tigers have one last chance in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE — It is not the greatest of chances, but it is the last opportunity Clemson will have to make the NCAA Tournament for a 12th straight season.

Perhaps the only way for 11th seed Clemson to make the NCAA Baseball Tournament this year is to win the 47th ACC Tournament this week at Truist Field in Charlotte. To do that, of course, it means the Tigers will first have to win today against No. 7 Louisville in Game 1 of the tournament at 11 a.m.

If Clemson can get past the Cardinals, then they will need to beat No. 2 Georgia Tech on Wednesday (7 p.m.) to advance to the semifinals this Friday.

“We are going to have to go to the ACC Tournament and we are going to have play well in the ACC Tournament,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said following a loss to Duke last Friday. “I think we need to win… and I think we need to go into the ACC Tournament and play well and see where that takes us.”

The Tigers just completed the program’s first losing regular season since 1957, the year prior to Bill Wilhelm taking over the program. Wilhelm led the Tigers to the 1958 College World Series in his first year and Clemson has been one of the country’s best baseball programs ever since.

The Tigers have earned a bid to 33 of the last 34 NCAA Tournaments, and their current 11-year streak of making the tournament has allowed them to be one of only four teams in the country who can make such a claim.

TOURNAMENT SETUP

• Who (Tuesday) – Clemson (24-26) vs. Louisville (27-21)

• Who (Wednesday) – Georgia Tech (28-21) vs. Clemson (24-26)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; LOU – NR; GAT – No. 17 Collegiate Baseball

• When – Tuesday (11 a.m.), Wednesday (7 p.m.)

• Where – Charlotte, N.C. (Truist Field)

• Watch – RSN, ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)

• Video Announcers – Eric Collins (Wednesday), Nick Green (Tuesday), Peter Moylan (Wednesday), Tom Werme (Tuesday)

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

SERIES HISTORY (LOUISVILLE)

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 17-10 (1970-21)

• Record at Neutral – Clemson leads 3-0 (2015-19)

• Record in ACC Tournament – Clemson leads 3-0 (2015-19)

SERIES HISTORY (GEORGIA TECH)

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 115-114-3 (1902-2021)

• Record at Neutral – Clemson leads 19-9 (1959-14)

• Record in ACC Tournament – Clemson leads 16-11 (1981-14)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Tuesday – LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU) vs. RHP Kaleb Corbett (LOU)

• Wednesday – TBA (GAT) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 1-1 neutral record, was swept in three games at home by Duke last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.7 runs per game and hitting .255 with a .414 slugging percentage, .362 on-base percentage and 34 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.81 ERA, .262 opponents’ batting average and 2.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.

LOUISVILLE OVERVIEW

• Louisville, who has yet to play a neutral game, is led by 15th-year Head Coach Dan McDonnell.

• The Cardinals were swept at home by Miami (Fla.) last weekend. They are hitting .278 and have a 4.90 ERA and .969 fielding percentage.

• Henry Davis is hitting .366 with 12 homers, 44 RBIs and 10 of the team’s 106 steals, while Alex Binelas has totaled 15 homers and 56 RBIs.

GEORGIA TECH OVERVIEW

• Georgia Tech, who has yet to play a neutral game, is led by 28th-year Head Coach Danny Hall.

• The Yellow Jackets won two of three games against North Carolina. They are hitting .286 and have a 5.63 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.

• Kevin Parada is hitting .328, Luke Waddell is batting .322 and Justyn-Henry Malloy is hitting .307 with 10 homers and 39 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• For the 20th straight year, Clemson played the maximum number of games it could play in the regular season in 2021.

• Clemson is 1-0 at Truist Field, as it defeated Charlotte 8-5 on March 26, 2019.

• The Tigers are 3-0 against Louisville in the ACC Tournament (all games in Durham, N.C.), with wins in 2015 (7-2), 2016 (5-3) and 2019 (7-1).

TIGERS TO PLAY IN 47TH ACC TOURNEY

• Clemson (24-26), the No. 11 seed, opens its ACC Tournament by playing No. 7 seed Louisville (27-21) on Tuesday at 11 a.m. on RSN.

• The Tigers are the designated visiting team and occupy the first-base dugout on Tuesday.

• The Tigers play No. 2 seed Georgia Tech (28-21) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on RSN.

• Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the third-base dugout on Wednesday.

• The games are played at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

• It is the first time the ACC Baseball Tournament is held in Charlotte.

• The 2021 tourney’s format has four three-team pools. The winner of each pool advances to a four-team, single-elimination tourney.

• The format, in its fourth tournament, features four three-team pools that guarantees the 12 teams play a minimum of two games.

• Pool A is comprised of No. 1 seed Notre Dame, No. 8 seed Virginia and No. 12 seed Virginia Tech.

• Pool B is comprised of No. 2 seed Georgia Tech, No. 7 seed Louisville and No. 11 seed Clemson.

• Pool C is comprised of No. 3 seed NC State, No. 6 seed North Carolina and No. 10 seed Pittsburgh.

• Pool D is comprised of No. 4 seed Miami (Fla.), No. 5 seed Florida State and No. 9 seed Duke.

• The winners of pools A and D play Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network and the winners of pools B and C play Saturday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network.

• The ACC Championship Game is Sunday at noon on ESPN2, and the winner of the game receives an automatic bid into the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

• All of Clemson’s ACC Tournament games are broadcast live on the radio by Clemson Tigers Network.

• Live stats are available at ClemsonTigers.com for all Tiger games.

CLEMSON’S ACC TOURNAMENT HISTORY

• This is the 47th ACC Tournament, and Clemson has been to the finals in 22 of the previous 46 tournaments, eight more than any other school.

• Clemson has won an ACC-high 10 ACC Tournament titles in history, including 2016, when it beat Florida State 18-13 in the title game.

• Clemson’s 10 ACC Tournament titles came in 1976, 1978, 1980, 1981, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1994, 2006 and 2016.

• Clemson has a 113-72 record (.611) in ACC Tournament games. The Tigers have the second-most All-ACC Tournament selections (64) in history.

• Clemson is one of only two teams to play in all 47 ACC Tournaments. The Tigers join Virginia as the only teams to play in every ACC Tourney.

• Only Florida State (66.4) has a better winning percentage than Clemson (61.1) in ACC Tournament play (minimum 10 games).

• Clemson’s 113 ACC Tournament wins are 28 more than any other team (NC State (85)).

• The ACC Tournament began in 1973 and has been held every year but two (1979, 2020) since then.

ATTENDANCE

• Clemson averaged 1,470 fans per home date (27) in 2021.

• Entering 2021, Clemson had a top-20 national figure in average attendance 27 straight seasons and a top-15 figure 19 years in a row.

TWO TIGERS NAMED TO ALL-ACC TEAM

• Caden Grice (1B) and James Parker (SS) were Second-Team All-ACC selections. It was the first time each was honored with an All-ACC accolade.

• Mack Anglin (SP) and Caden Grice (1B) earned All-ACC Freshman honors.

—Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

