5-star talks Clemson interest, recruitment

Samuel M’Pemba, a two-way standout at Florida prep powerhouse IMG Academy, is rated as a five-star athlete and considered one of the country’s top prospects regardless of position in the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher and pass catcher has the potential to play defensive end or tight end at the next level, but defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the Tigers like him most on defense.

“Clemson has shown some interest,” M’Pemba told The Clemson Insider. “I’ve talked to Venables once and I feel that they see me best on the defensive side of the ball.”

Clemson has M’Pemba’s attention as a school he is interested in, as well. As Dabo Swinney likes to say, “the fun is in the winning,” and M’Pemba loves how the Tigers have a lot of fun while also getting prepared for life after football.

“I feel that Clemson is a great program and develops players beyond football,” he said. “As well as winning but having fun with the wins.”

M’Pemba, who is originally from St. Louis, Mo., doesn’t plan to take any visits this summer as he will be spending the summer months with family in Africa.

M’Pemba’s next visits won’t take place until this fall, but Clemson is on the list of schools he is looking to check out.

“I feel that eventually I will be visiting Clemson in the upcoming months,” he said.

M’Pemba has approximately 30 offers highlighted by Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, Southern Cal and Oregon among others.

Certain schools are starting to stand out to M’Pemba and he is slowly beginning to whittle down the suitors in his recruitment.

“There are a couple schools that have been showing out to me and showed love,” he said, “and little by little my list has been narrowing down.”

M’Pemba has a timeframe in mind for when he wants to have his recruitment wrapped up.

“I will probably make my decision during my junior year sometime after the season,” he said. “But I’m not 100-percent sure yet.”

M’Pemba played his first two seasons at Ladue Horton Watkins High School in St. Louis before transferring to IMG Academy this year.

