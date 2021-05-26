5-star talks Clemson interest, recruitment

5-star talks Clemson interest, recruitment

Hero

5-star talks Clemson interest, recruitment

By May 26, 2021 12:55 am

By |

Samuel M’Pemba, a two-way standout at Florida prep powerhouse IMG Academy, is rated as a five-star athlete and considered one of the country’s top prospects regardless of position in the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher and pass catcher has the potential to play defensive end or tight end at the next level, but defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the Tigers like him most on defense.

“Clemson has shown some interest,” M’Pemba told The Clemson Insider. “I’ve talked to Venables once and I feel that they see me best on the defensive side of the ball.”

Clemson has M’Pemba’s attention as a school he is interested in, as well. As Dabo Swinney likes to say, “the fun is in the winning,” and M’Pemba loves how the Tigers have a lot of fun while also getting prepared for life after football.

“I feel that Clemson is a great program and develops players beyond football,” he said. “As well as winning but having fun with the wins.”

M’Pemba, who is originally from St. Louis, Mo., doesn’t plan to take any visits this summer as he will be spending the summer months with family in Africa.

M’Pemba’s next visits won’t take place until this fall, but Clemson is on the list of schools he is looking to check out.

“I feel that eventually I will be visiting Clemson in the upcoming months,” he said.

M’Pemba has approximately 30 offers highlighted by Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, Southern Cal and Oregon among others.

Certain schools are starting to stand out to M’Pemba and he is slowly beginning to whittle down the suitors in his recruitment.

“There are a couple schools that have been showing out to me and showed love,” he said, “and little by little my list has been narrowing down.”

M’Pemba has a timeframe in mind for when he wants to have his recruitment wrapped up.

“I will probably make my decision during my junior year sometime after the season,” he said. “But I’m not 100-percent sure yet.”

M’Pemba played his first two seasons at Ladue Horton Watkins High School in St. Louis before transferring to IMG Academy this year.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Hero, Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

7hr

A former Clemson standout has been showing out in the MLB recently. Brad Miller hit his 100th career MLB home run on Monday night for the Philadelphia Phillies. He has now homered in consecutive games against (…)

9hr

CHARLOTTTE — The expectations for Clemson Baseball begin and end with one word … Omaha. That is why it is stitched on the back of its hats. Omaha is the home of the College World Series, and it is a place (…)

12hr

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has already won over Travis Etienne. The former Clemson running back said in a video posted by the Jaguars’ official Twitter account that he is excited to play (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home