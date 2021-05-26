Former Clemson player goes down with serious injury

A former Clemson player went down with an injury Wednesday in an NFL minicamp.

Xavier Kelly, who played on Clemson’s defensive line from 2016-’19, tore his Achilles in practice, according to the Athletics Jeff Zrebiec.

Kelly signed with the Ravens as a undrafted free agent following his one season at Arkansas in 2020.

Early indication is that Ravens UDFA Xavier Kelly, who played college ball at Clemson and Arkansas, has a torn Achilles. The rookie went down early in today's OTA and was carted off field. Ravens will probably have to bring in another IDL. They only had 3 practicing today. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 26, 2021

