Former Clemson player goes down with serious injury

By May 26, 2021 7:00 pm

A former Clemson player went down with an injury Wednesday in an NFL minicamp.

Xavier Kelly, who played on Clemson’s defensive line from 2016-’19, tore his Achilles in practice, according to the Athletics Jeff Zrebiec.

Kelly signed with the Ravens as a undrafted free agent following his one season at Arkansas in 2020.

