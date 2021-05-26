Former Tiger going back to his old digits

Former Clemson star is changing things up. But going back to the old.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is going back to the No. 99 jersey. Ferrell wore the No. 96 during his first two seasons with the Raiders.

So far in his career, Ferrell has 6.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits. He also has 59 total tackles.

Ferrell was the No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was an two-time All-American and helped the Tigers win the 2016 and 2018 National Championships.

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!