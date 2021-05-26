NBC ranks Clemson's classic look as one of college football's best

In 2015, Dabo Swinney sent Clemson’s uniform back in time. The Tigers’ head coach decided the Tiger paw needed to be back on the shoulders of their jersey, a look Clemson used from 1970-2004.
The move brought Clemson’s uniform back to its classic look, where it wears the orange jersey on top of white pants in most occasions in home game at Death Valley and then the white on white look in road games.
Matched with its signature orange helmets with the Tiger paw logo, Clemson has one of the more classic looks in college football.
“Clemson’s logo is arguably the best in the game and they use the orange about as well as you can ask for. Their purple alternates are a bit jarring, but they’re smart not to lean on those too much.”
Check out below where Clemson ranks on NBC’s list of best uniforms in college football.
NBC’s list of top uniforms in College Football
1. Oregon
2. Texas
3. Penn State
4. Notre Dame
5. Michigan
6. Oklahoma
7. LSU
8. Ohio State
9. Auburn
10. Alabama
11. Clemson
12. Florida State
13. Southern Cal
14. Miami Hurricanes
15. Georgia
16. Tennessee
17. West Virginia
18. Indiana
19. Arizona State
20. North Carolina
21. TCU
22. Iowa
23. Louisville
24. Baylor
25. Florida
