NBC ranks Clemson's classic look as one of college football's best

By May 26, 2021 10:56 am

By |

In 2015, Dabo Swinney sent Clemson’s uniform back in time. The Tigers’ head coach decided the Tiger paw needed to be back on the shoulders of their jersey, a look Clemson used from 1970-2004.

The move brought Clemson’s uniform back to its classic look, where it wears the orange jersey on top of white pants in most occasions in home game at Death Valley and then the white on white look in road games.

Matched with its signature orange helmets with the Tiger paw logo, Clemson has one of the more classic looks in college football.

NBC Sports agrees. 

“Clemson’s logo is arguably the best in the game and they use the orange about as well as you can ask for. Their purple alternates are a bit jarring, but they’re smart not to lean on those too much.” 

Check out below where Clemson ranks on NBC’s list of best uniforms in college football.

NBC’s list of top uniforms in College Football

1. Oregon

2. Texas

3. Penn State

4. Notre Dame

5. Michigan

6.  Oklahoma

7. LSU

8. Ohio State

9. Auburn

10. Alabama

11. Clemson

12. Florida State

13. Southern Cal

14. Miami Hurricanes

15. Georgia

16. Tennessee

17. West Virginia

18. Indiana

19.  Arizona State

20. North Carolina

21. TCU

22. Iowa

23. Louisville

24. Baylor

25. Florida

