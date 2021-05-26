New odds on Clemson vs Georgia

More odds have been released for ahead of Clemson’s matchup with Georgia to open the season in primetime at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. for the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

The South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas released their opening line for the big game on Monday morning and like other odds makers picked the Tigers as a slim favorite.

Clemson opened as a 3.5 point favorite over the Bulldogs in the contest that carries significant College Football Playoff implications.

