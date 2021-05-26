New odds on Clemson vs Georgia

More odds have been released for ahead of Clemson’s matchup with Georgia to open the season in primetime at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. for the Duke’s Mayo Classic.
The South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas released their opening line for the big game on Monday morning and like other odds makers picked the Tigers as a slim favorite.
Clemson opened as a 3.5 point favorite over the Bulldogs in the contest that carries significant College Football Playoff implications.
Opening lines from @southpointlv:
Ohio St -13 Ore
Bama -13 Miami
Clem -3.5 UGA
Penn St -3.5 Aub
OU -9 Texas
Bama -11 at UF
NDame -1 USC
OU -19 Neb
Iowa St -7 Iowa
Wis -4 Notre Dame
Ore -4 at Wash
NDame E UNC
Ohio St -13 at Mich
Army -6 Navy pic.twitter.com/7L2cVMf3BI
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 24, 2021
Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!