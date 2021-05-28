Clemson receiver is ready to get things rolling

We are 99 days from the Clemson and Georgia game and things are starting to head up at Clemson and Georgia, as the two longtime rivals open the season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 4 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick could announce his plans to finish his football career at Georgia. On Friday, wide receiver E.J. Williams hit social media and said he is ready to get things rolling this season.

A former four-star prospect himself, Williams finished his freshman campaign in 2020 with 306 yards on 24 receptions – both fifth on the team – and added two touchdown catches in 396 snaps across 12 games, including four starts.

The Phenix City, Ala., native broke out against Pittsburgh in late November when he posted three catches for 38 yards and his first career touchdown reception, then continued to shine in the ACC Championship Game vs. Notre Dame a few weeks later, notching career highs with four receptions for 80 yards — including a 33-yard touchdown catch and a highlight-reel one-handed grab.

