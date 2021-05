By Will Vandervort | May 28, 2021 6:01 pm ET

Ainsley Gilstrap always wanted to play for Clemson, but she never thought it would happen.

Then Clemson started a softball program and Gilstrap found her way to Clemson, but the journey was not easy. In the end, however, she started at shortstop for an ACC Championship team in its first full season.

Gilstrap came to The Clemson Insider studio earlier this week and shared her story.