NFL analyst says there's one thing Lawrence is not good at

An NFL analyst had an interesting take on former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Earlier this week on NFL Live, ESPN’s Tim Hasselbeck said he thinks there is one area he believes the Jacksonville Jaguars’ and the NFL Draft’s first pick will struggle this season … anticipating high percentage throws and throwing open pass catchers.

“I think this will be a significant adjustment,” Hasselbeck said. “If there was one criticism of his game coming out of Clemson, it’s that he didn’t play with a ton of anticipation, mainly because he didn’t have to.

“When you’re down in the red zone, things happen quicker, it’s a condensed area of the field. So, anticipation, playing on time is critical. I think it’ll be a big adjustment for him.”

It is an interesting take on Lawrence considering some of his best throws on film are of him throwing open receivers like the touchdown pass to Amari Rodgers in the back of the end zone against The Citadel this past year or the touchdown pass he made to Rodgers in the back corner of the end zone against Georgia Tech.

There is also the famous touchdown pass he made to Hunter Renfrow by the front pylon at Georgia Tech that ultimately won him the job during his freshman season at Clemson.

