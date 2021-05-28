Tigers already locked in on the Bulldogs

There are 100 days between now and Sept. 4, when Clemson will kick off the 2021 season with its marquee matchup against Georgia in Charlotte.

But offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and the Tigers are already locked in on getting ready to take on the Bulldogs.

“We’ve started our offseason preparation for Georgia,” Elliott said Thursday on the Packer and Durham show on the ACC Network. “Outstanding football club. They’ve got a lot of guys coming back on defense. We know they’re going to add a couple guys, probably, from the transfer perspective, and they’re going to be very, very talented. It’s going to be a highly competitive game.

“But that’s really where we’ve started, and again, one thing that’s great about our program is we treat every game as the biggest game of the season. So, the preparation’s not going to be any different depending upon who we open with.”

Kickoff time for the Clemson-Georgia game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. for the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

"We treat every game as the biggest game of the season." With only 100 days until @ClemsonFB takes on Georgia in Charlotte, @Coach_TElliott says they're already locked in 🔒#PackerAndDurham pic.twitter.com/xAeRdAfUMX — ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 27, 2021

