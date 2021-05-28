Uiagalelei near the top of latest Heisman odds

Clemson’s star quarterback has a good shot to win the Heisman Trophy this season according to these odds.

D.J. Uiagalelei (+600) is ranked second in the early Heisman odds for the 2021 season via the DraftKings sportsbook, behind Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler (+550).

Rounding out the top five are Alabama’s Bryce Young (+800), Georgia’s J.T. Daniels (+1200) and North Carolina’s Sam Howell (+1700).

Uiagalelei stepped up and was stellar last season when Trevor Lawrence was forced to sit out due to COVID-19. The then true freshman rallied the Tigers from 18 points down, while throwing for 342 yards, two touchdowns and running for a third, to beat Boston College.

He then topped that performance by throwing for 439 yards and two more scores at Notre Dame the following week. Though Clemson fell short at South Bend, 47-40 in double overtime, Uiagalelei’s 439 passing yards are the most ever given up by an Irish defense in one game.

Uiagalelei finished his freshman campaign with 914 yards and five touchdowns against no interceptions across 10 games.

Checkin in on some early Heisman odds via Draftkings Sportsbook. Feels pretty wide open to me. Kinda like Matt Corral at +2000? #CFB #CFBStats pic.twitter.com/Bhf6H6vLAl — CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) May 27, 2021

