Clemson safety ready for breakout season

A former Clemson football standout has an opportunity to break through in his second year in the NFL.

K’Von Wallace appeared in 15 games for the Eagles last year as a rookie with three starts, 21 tackles and a fumble recovery.

This season after Philadelphia lost Rodney McLeod to a torn ACL and Jalen Mills to the Patriots, Wallace should have an increased role on the field and an opportunity to make a splash in his second season.

Coaching changes in Philly should give Wallace an opportunity to showcase his athleticism in a new zone system implemented by defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

#Eagles K’Von Wallace is preparing to begin the second season of his career and is undoubtedly eager for camp to begin.#FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/3hcNEt9rXr — PHLSportsNation (@PHLSportsNation) May 28, 2021

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.

