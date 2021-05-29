Former Tiger expects ‘greatness’ from Clemson’s receivers

When he watched Clemson’s current group of receivers show out in the Orange & White Spring Game this past April, Tee Higgins was impressed.

“Just being at the spring game and watching these guys play, I was like, ‘Wow!’ I wished I could have played with those guys,” he said last week while hosting a youth football camp in Greenville with former Clemson teammate Isaiah Simmons. “I know these guys are going to do great this year.”

The Tigers are loaded at wide receiver. It all starts with Higgins’ former teammate Justyn Ross, who will be coming off spinal surgery, which caused him to miss all of last season. Clemson also gets back Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson from injuries, which kept both of them out for a good part of last season.

Then there is sophomore E.J. Williams. He came on down the stretch last year and had a big afternoon for the Tigers in the ACC Championship Game.

Williams finished his freshman campaign in 2020 with 306 yards on 24 receptions – both fifth on the team – and added two touchdown catches in 396 snaps across 12 games, including four starts.

The Phenix City, Ala., native broke out against Pittsburgh in late November when he posted three catches for 38 yards and his first career touchdown reception, then continued to shine in the ACC Championship Game vs. Notre Dame a few weeks later, notching career highs with four receptions for 80 yards — including a 33-yard touchdown catch and a highlight-reel one-handed grab.

“That is going to be a great group, especially being under Coach [Tyler] Grisham. He knows the ends and outs of the receiver position,” said Higgins, who was selected No. 33 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. “You are just going to see greatness from them out on the field.”

Higgins is also impressed with freshman Beaux and Dacari Collins, and sophomore Ajou Ajou.

