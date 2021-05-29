Former Tiger has monster game

By Staff Reports | May 29, 2021 9:31 pm ET

Former Clemson standout finishes his professional season on a very high note.

In his last game of the season for Ironi Nahariya of the Israeli Basketball Winner League, former Clemson forward Jaron Blossomgame went off for 40 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds.

According to Sportando basketball writer Nicola Lupo, the last player before Blossomgame to post those kind of numbers in an Israeli Winner League contest was the son of former NBA All-Star Glen Rice:

Jaron Blossomgame (@JaronBgame) had 40 PTS, 10 REB for Ironi Nahariya in a loss to Maccabi Haifa last night. The last player to post 40+ points and 10+ rebounds in an Israeli Winner League game was Glen Rice Jr. in Nov. 2017 (43 PTS, 11 REB vs. Maccabi Ashdod). — Nicola Lupo (@NicolaLupo99) May 27, 2021

It’s not the only big game that Blossomgame, a former All-ACC performer for the Tigers, has had recently:

