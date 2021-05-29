Former Tiger has monster game

Former Tiger has monster game

Basketball

Former Tiger has monster game

By May 29, 2021 9:31 pm

By |

Former Clemson standout finishes his professional season on a very high note.

In his last game of the season for Ironi Nahariya of the Israeli Basketball Winner League, former Clemson forward Jaron Blossomgame went off for 40 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds.

According to Sportando basketball writer Nicola Lupo, the last player before Blossomgame to post those kind of numbers in an Israeli Winner League contest was the son of former NBA All-Star Glen Rice:

It’s not the only big game that Blossomgame, a former All-ACC performer for the Tigers, has had recently:

2hr

A former Clemson football standout has an opportunity to break through in his second year in the NFL. K’Von Wallace appeared in 15 games for the Eagles last year as a rookie with three starts, 21 tackles and a (…)

13hr

Prior to hosting his youth football camp with Tee Higgins last week, Isaiah Simmons watched Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson workout at the Kroc Center in Greenville, S.C. “I saw him earlier. Trenton is a (…)

