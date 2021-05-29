Lawrence sees similarities between Swinney, Meyer

Trevor Lawrence made an appearance on NFL Total Access on the NFL Network this week.

During his interview with show host MJ Acosta-Ruiz, the former Clemson and new Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was asked if there are any similarities between Dabo Swinney and Jags head coach Urban Meyer.

“For sure,” Lawrence said. “I mean, personalities are a little bit different. But as far as just kind of the way they do things, there’s a certain expectation that everyone knows. It’s really clear, and I think the best coaches do that. You know what they expect, and you know what you’re expected to do when you come to work.”

Lawrence also talked about the biggest differences he has noticed between college and pro football so far, and discussed what he thinks Tim Tebow will bring to the Jaguars as a tight end:

📹 "It's going great. I think we got an amazing coaching staff here and players as well. So, it's been as smooth as it could be."-@TrevorLawrencee@NFLTotalAccess | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/m3FzaJdXFR — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 27, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks