Murphy poised to build on stellar freshman season

Myles Murphy stood out as one of the premier defensive linemen in the country in his freshman campaign.

The former top five recruit burst onto the season at Clemson last season and is projected as one of the best returning defensive ends in the country entering the 2021 season.

Murphy earned freshman All-American honors from The Athletic, ESPN, Rivals and the Football Writers Association of America and was also named named ACC Co-Newcomer of the Year by the AP.

He credited with 51 tackles including a team high 12 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass breakup in 414 snaps over 12 games and six starts.

Murphy has received a lot of acclaim in the offseason and will certainly get more hype as the Tigers look forward to a top five matchup with Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Clemson football posted a highlight video on Twitter that should get fans excited for Murphy’s return to the field this fall.

Sitting here thinking about how @BigMurphy_25 was just a freshman 🤯pic.twitter.com/gqSfpuhrpx — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 28, 2021

—Photo courtesy of ACC Communications

