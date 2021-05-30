Clemson wideout is in good company

By Staff Reports | May 30, 2021 10:32 am ET

A former Clemson football player and 2021 NFL Draft selection is in good company with his new franchise.

Amari Rodgers was selected No. 81 overall in the third round by the Packers in this past NFL Draft.

The Clemson standout was the fourth highest drafted wide receiver since Aaron Rodgers took over at quarterback in Green Bay and the three selected before him all had fantastic careers and made the Pro Bowl.

Amari Rodgers has impressed head coach Matt Lefleur and the organization in his short time with the team but the Packers are currently without Aaron Rodgers as he seeks a trade.

Amari Rodgers became the 4th highest drafted WR since Aaron Rodgers became the starter in GB The three WRs selected before him:

Jordy Nelson

Randall Cobb

Davante Adams All three were pro-bowlers and are the only WRs the @packers have selected since ‘08 to make a pro bowl — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) May 23, 2021

