By Robert MacRae | May 30, 2021 9:11 am ET

Clemson center fielder Bryce Teodosio reflects on his career in Tigertown and how he plans to get ready for July’s MLB Draft.

Teodosio went off in his final game at Clemson. In last Wednesday’s ACC Tournament game against Georgia Tech, an 11-5 win, he had two triples and an in-the-park home run and three RBIs.

The day before, against Louisville, he had a triple and a home run and four RBIs.

