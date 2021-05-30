Watson's status in Houston is still unclear

Though the Houston Texans have not made any official moves when it comes to trading Deshaun Watson, his status with the team is still very unclear.

New head coach David Culley would not comment whether or not the former Clemson quarterback has been to the practice facility in Houston or participated in any voluntary workouts or Zoom calls with the team.

According to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, Culley has repeatedly left Watson out of his discussions when talking to reporters about the 2021 Texans.

When asked about Watson this past Thursday and if the Pro Bowl quarterback has even showed up to the team’s facilities, Culley said he was not going to speak on the Watson situation anymore.

When asked was he happy with his team’s turnout for voluntary team workouts, the new coach said everyone on the team has participated in Zoom calls to this point. When asked if Watson was included in the Zoom meeting, Culley would not give a clear answer.

“I have nothing to say about Deshaun at this point,” Culley said.

Watson requested a trade from Houston at the end of the 2020 football season. However, he has since been sued by 22 women for sexual assault and misconduct which put any trade talks on hold until the situation is resolved and the NFL decides if there will be a suspension or not.

However, though they will not speak about Watson, the Texans seemed to have moved on without. They required veteran quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley since the Watson news surfaced in March and then drafted Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft last month.

