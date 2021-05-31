Cornerback target updates recruitment ahead of Clemson visit

Earlier this spring, Apopka (Fla.) four-star cornerback Nikai Martinez stopped by Clemson to check out the school but couldn’t have in-person contact with the coaching staff due to the NCAA dead period being in place.

Now, with the dead period coming to an end, Martinez is getting ready to return to Tigertown for a recruiting visit this Friday, June 4 and can’t wait to meet the coaches face to face for the first time.

“I’m very excited,” he said to The Clemson Insider. “Last time, I didn’t get to see everything, but I still had a good time. But this time I’ll be able to see everything, see the coaches and be able to have a better experience.”

Martinez has built a bond over the years with Clemson defensive tackle and fellow Apopka native Tyler Davis, who served as Martinez’s personal tour guide around campus when he swung through in March while in the area for a 7-on-7 tournament in Atlanta.

“I have a good relationship with Tyler,” Martinez said. “We’re from the same city. I’ve known him since we were younger, so him being at Clemson, it’s kind of like an advantage basically because he tells me what’s going on, what’s not at Clemson and what to expect.”

Martinez was among the first cornerbacks in the 2022 class to receive an offer from Clemson last summer and remains in communication with the staff.

“They’re just excited for me to get up there and excited to see me,” Martinez said of what he has been hearing from the Tigers heading into this week’s visit.

In addition to the unofficial visit to Clemson, Martinez expects to unofficially visit Florida State and Oregon this summer, while he has scheduled official visits to UCF (June 11-13), Notre Dame (June 18-20) and South Carolina (June 25-27).

Martinez, who feels those are the programs pursuing him the hardest, will likely render a commitment later this summer.

“Probably between late July, early September,” he said.

Clemson is high on Martinez’s list heading into the upcoming visit.

“They stand top three, for sure,” he said.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks