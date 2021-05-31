Future WRU member shows off his skills

By Staff Reports | May 31, 2021 2:20 pm ET

Clemson commit shows why he is one of the country’s top wide receiver prospects.

Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School’s Adam Randall is standing out at the Cam Netwon 7-on-7 this summer. The four-star prospect posted a video on Twitter of him making a great one-handed grab in the end zone.

Randall committed to Clemson this past Christmas Day over offers from South Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Miami and North Carolina among many others.

Randall was an all-state selection last season after recording 46 receptions, 924 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns in his COVID-shortened junior season, helping Myrtle Beach High School to an appearance in the lower state title game.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks