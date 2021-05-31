National writer gives Uiagalelei credit

A national sports writer gave Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei credit on Sunday.
Uiagalelei participated in the Quarterback Retreat in Santa Monica, Calif. this past weekend.
Dennis Dodd from CBS Sports traveled the retreat and spoke highly of the Clemson quarterback.
He requested to interview Uiagalelei and he ran across the field to fulfill the request.
How cool is DJ Uiagalelei? When told CBS Sports needed him on camera at The Quarterback Retreat, he made his way 80 yards downfield to our location. Thanks dude. pic.twitter.com/ys6Uawi7og
— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) May 30, 2021