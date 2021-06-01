4-star Florida linebacker adds Clemson offer

By Staff Reports | June 1, 2021 9:28 am ET

Clemson has dished out a flurry of scholarship offers to class of 2023 recruits already today, including a few offers to linebackers.

One of those is Raylen Wilson, a four-star prospect from Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Fla. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder posted the news of his offer on Twitter:

Wilson is ranked as the No. 10 linebacker and No. 111 overall prospect in the 2023 class per 247Sports.

At the time of this article, Clemson had also offered two other 2023 linebackers on Tuesday in Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean five-star Drayk Bowen and Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s four-star Josiah Trotter.

