5-star corner collects offer from Clemson

Clemson’s latest offer went out Tuesday morning to a five-star cornerback from Alabama.

Class of 2023 prospect Tony Mitchell of Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) reported the offer on Twitter:

Mitchell is scheduled to visit Clemson this week on Friday, June 4. It will be his first time on campus since October 2019 when he attended the Tigers’ 45-14 victory over Florida State at Death Valley.

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and area recruiter Todd Bates are leading the Tigers’ recruiting efforts with Mitchell, who has built a great relationship with the two coaches.

“I talk to them guys a lot, and they just really like me as a player and person,” Mitchell told The Clemson Insider recently. “I’ve got straight As, so they like people who can get it done in the classroom, too, and they think I’m a perfect fit for them.”

In March, Mitchell — who holds over 30 offers — released a top 12 that included Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Southern Cal and Texas.

Mitchell is the No. 1 cornerback and No. 10 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was named a sophomore All-American by MaxPreps following the 2020 season after posting 82 tackles (8.0 for loss), eight passes defensed and four picks.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks