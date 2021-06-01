Clemson offers 5-star, nation's No. 1 LB

Recruiting

By June 1, 2021 9:07 am

A five-star prospect and the top-ranked linebacker in the 2023 class scored an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.

Drayk Bowen of Andrean High School (Merrillville, Ind.) announced the offer on Twitter:

Bowen (6-2, 215) is rated as a five-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite, which tabs him as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 25 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class.

Bowen had this to say about a potential offer from Clemson in an interview with The Clemson Insider this spring:

“Obviously they’re a great school for football, baseball and academics so my interest level is definitely very high,” he said. “It would mean a lot knowing that one of the top dogs in the country wants me and extended an offer.”

