Clemson offers 5-star Texas DL

A five-star defensive lineman from the Lone Star State announced an offer from Clemson late Tuesday night in Allen (Texas) High School’s David Hicks Jr. (pictured above, far right).

Hicks (6-4, 250) is the No. 3 prospect from Texas, No. 8 defensive lineman nationally and No. 22 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Hicks’ list of 30 offers also includes schools such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M and Southern Cal.

