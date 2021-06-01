Clemson offers Texas 5-star

By Staff Reports | June 1, 2021 11:47 am ET

The five-star offers from Clemson keep coming on the first day of June, when the Tigers typically begin extending offers to rising juniors.

Class of 2023 five-star linebacker Anthony Hill from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, reported one of the latest offers:

Hill (6-2, 225) is the No. 1 edge defender and the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Hill’s list of approximately 30 offers also includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M among many others.

Hill was named a MaxPreps sophomore All-American following the 2020 season when he tallied 105 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup and four rushing touchdowns.

