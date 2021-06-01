Clemson player's brother receives offer from Tigers

By Staff Reports | June 1, 2021 8:58 am ET

The younger brother of a current Clemson player picked up an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s four-star linebacker Josiah Trotter announced the offer on Twitter:

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University❗️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/qYQiRAH4EM — Josiah Trotter (@TrotterJosiah) June 1, 2021

Josiah is the younger brother of Clemson freshman linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Their father, Jeremiah Trotter, is a former NFL linebacker who was a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.

Josiah is ranked as a top-100 national prospect (No. 80 overall) in the 2023 class by Rivals.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks