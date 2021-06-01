Clemson player's brother receives offer from Tigers

The younger brother of a current Clemson player picked up an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s four-star linebacker Josiah Trotter announced the offer on Twitter:

Josiah is the younger brother of Clemson freshman linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Their father, Jeremiah Trotter, is a former NFL linebacker who was a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.

Josiah is ranked as a top-100 national prospect (No. 80 overall) in the 2023 class by Rivals.

