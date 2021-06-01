Clemson will host two of the nation's top five QBs this week

Recruiting

By June 1, 2021 6:04 pm

On Tuesday, Clemson extended an offer to DJ Uiagalelei’s younger brother, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) two-way standout Matayo Uiagalelei.

“Big Dave” Uiagalelei, their dad, responded to his youngest son’s new offer from the Tigers on Twitter and said they will visit Clemson this Saturday, adding that an elite quarterback — and Big Dave’s nephew — will be coming along with them in Downey (Calif.) Warren’s Nicholaus Iamaleava.

Downey (Calif.) Warren 2023 QB Nicholaus Iamaleava (pictured right)

Iamaleava is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 quarterback in the 2023 class by 247Sports, and he is expected to be joined on campus this weekend by the nation’s top-ranked 2023 signal-caller per 247: New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman five-star Arch Manning.

In just four games as a sophomore last season, Iamaleava passed for 17 touchdowns and 1,104 yards while completing 65 percent of his passes.

Home