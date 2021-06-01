D.J.'s brother gets the offer he's been waiting for

Clemson officially extended a scholarship offer to Matayo Uiagalelei.

The younger brother of Tigers starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei took to Twitter to officially announce his offer. June 1 marked the end of the dead period and the top-50 prospect joined the Tigers’ offer parade on Tuesday.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 263-pounds, the younger Uiagalelei is a two-way player for California’s St. John Bosco High School. He stars at defensive end and tight end for the Braves.