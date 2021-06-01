No. 1 Kansas athlete receives Clemson offer

By June 1, 2021 6:46 pm

A prospect from the Midwest made his way to Clemson today for a multi-day visit and landed a big offer from the Tigers while on campus.

Hays (Kan.) four-star athlete Jaren Kanak — the top-ranked prospect in the state of Kansas for the 2022 class — announced the offer on Twitter.

Kanak (6-2, 210) is being recruited primarily as a linebacker by most of his suitors, while the Tigers view him as a linebacker-safety hybrid.

Kanak lists more than 30 offers including offers from schools such as Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M and Southern Cal.

