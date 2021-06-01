Previewing a huge week at the Dabo Swinney Camp

The Dabo Swinney Football Camp is back and it will be different this year. It comes on the heels of the NCAA dead period being lifted, allowing prospects to make recruiting visits for the first time in 15 months since the dead period was implemented in March 2020.

Instead of Clemson’s typical two, three-day camp sessions, this year’s Swinney Camp will consist of six one-day sessions over the next 10 days beginning tomorrow morning.

But one thing that certainly remains the same as past years is the Tigers will welcome a ton of the nation’s top talent to campus in conjunction with the Swinney Camp.

The Clemson Insider provides a preview of some of the biggest names expected to be in Tigertown through this Saturday, June 5 when the first week of camp wraps up with the third session. As always, these lists are fluid and subject to change as there is always some scratches as well as some surprise additions.

One of the headliners will of course be five-star Arch Manning, the nation’s top-ranked 2023 quarterback. The phenom from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman is expected to be on campus this weekend and will be joined Saturday by another one of the nation’s top 2023 quarterbacks in Downey (Calif.) Warren four-star Nicholaus Iamaleava.

Iamaleava is traveling to Clemson with his uncle, who just so happens to be “Big Dave” Uiagalelei, the father of DJ and Matayo – a two-way star at St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) who added Clemson to his list of two dozen offers on Tuesday and will visit Saturday as well.

A couple of 2022 prospects who were on campus Tuesday picked up offers from the Tigers in Hays (Kan.) 2022 four-star athlete Jaren Kanak and Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips 2022 four-star linebacker DeMario Tolan, both of whom will work out at camp Wednesday.

Some of the big-time class of 2023 recruits who received Clemson offers Tuesday are expected to be on campus this week as well, including Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star edge rusher Malik Bryant (June 2), Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods (June 2), five-star cornerback teammate Tony Mitchell (June 4), Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star safety Caleb Downs and Gardendale (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins.

One of Clemson’s priority targets in the 2022 class, Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star tight end Oscar Delp, is scheduled to arrive on campus Thursday. Delp is the nephew of former Clemson wide receiver James Chappell, who played for the Tigers in the 1990s and was roommates with former Clemson quarterback and current quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

A five-star prospect in the 2023 class currently committed elsewhere is set to visit from June 2-3 in El Campo (Texas) running back Rueben Owens, who has been a Texas Longhorns pledge since February.

Among the many other notable prospects slated to camp at and/or visit Clemson this week are Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic 2022 four-star defensive lineman Hero Kanu; Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic 2022 four-star defensive end J’Mond Tapp; Mauldin (S.C.) 2022 three-star safety Randy “Deuce” Caldwell; Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill South 2022 three-star receiver Mudia Reuben; Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood 2023 five-star cornerback AJ Harris; Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood 2023 four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan; Zachary (La.) 2023 four-star quarterback Eli Holstein; Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips 2023 four-star offensive lineman Payton Kirkland; Roswell (Ga.) 2023 four-star cornerback Ethan Nation; Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2023 4-star safety Michael Daugherty; Phenix City (Ala.) Central 2023 four-star defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker; Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman 2023 4-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson; Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School 2023 four-star defensive lineman Troy Ford and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2025 wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr.

Watkins Jr. is a cousin of former Clemson star receiver Sammy Watkins, while Reuben is the younger brother of current Clemson defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben.

