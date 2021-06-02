4-star IMG Academy athlete adds Clemson offer

Recruiting

June 2, 2021

A four-star athlete from Florida powerhouse IMG Academy and one of the top prospects in the 2023 class has received an offer from Clemson.

Joenel Aguero, a 6-foot, 195-pound receiver and safety, announced the offer Wednesday morning.

Aguero is ranked as high as the No. 35 overall prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position by 247Sports. He also has offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and Southern Cal among others.

Clemson offered another IMG Academy standout, five-star edge rusher Malik Bryant, on Tuesday.

