Bad news for a former Tiger

After getting injured in minicamp late last week, a former Clemson Tiger was waved by an NFL team on Tuesday.
The Baltimore Ravens waved former Clemson defensive tackle Xavier Kelly.
Kelly, who played on Clemson’s defensive line from 2016-’19, tore his Achilles in practice.
Kelly signed with the Ravens as a undrafted free agent following his one season at Arkansas in 2020.
Ravens waive Xavier Kelly, Donte Sylencieux with injuries. https://t.co/an8i8MRS0b
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 1, 2021
