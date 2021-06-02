Bad news for a former Tiger

June 2, 2021

After getting injured in minicamp late last week, a former Clemson Tiger was waved by an NFL team on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Ravens waved former Clemson defensive tackle Xavier Kelly.

Kelly, who played on Clemson’s defensive line from 2016-’19, tore his Achilles in practice.

Kelly signed with the Ravens as a undrafted free agent following his one season at Arkansas in 2020.

