Bad news for a former Tiger

By Staff Reports | June 2, 2021 10:58 am ET

After getting injured in minicamp late last week, a former Clemson Tiger was waved by an NFL team on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Ravens waved former Clemson defensive tackle Xavier Kelly.

Kelly, who played on Clemson’s defensive line from 2016-’19, tore his Achilles in practice.

Kelly signed with the Ravens as a undrafted free agent following his one season at Arkansas in 2020.

Ravens waive Xavier Kelly, Donte Sylencieux with injuries. https://t.co/an8i8MRS0b — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 1, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tigers’ pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!