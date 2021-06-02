Clemson legend nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

Football

June 2, 2021

Another Clemson legend is on the ballot for the 2022 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation released the ballot on Wednesday and Levon Kirkland was nominated for consideration for enshrinement. He joins 78 players and seven coaches from the FBS.

Kirkland anchored a salty Clemson defense at linebacker from 1988-91 and went on to play in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former Tiger is already in the Clemson Ring of Honor and the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame for his accomplishments on the field, four year degree and significant contribution to the athletic department.

At Clemson, Kirkland was a first team All-ACC selection for three seasons, was a second team All-American and finalist for the Butkus Award in 1990, and was a consensus First Team All-American in 1991. He was also the MVP of the Tigers’ 1989 Gator Bowl team that bested West Virginia his sophomore year.

Kirkland led the 1990 Clemson defense that led the nation in total defense as it allowed just 219.2 yards per game. They also ranked second nationally in scoring defense (9.1 pts/game) and rushing defense. The Tigers allowed just two opponents to rush for more than 100 yards in a game and the 71.0 rushing yards allowed was an ACC record.

They also ranked sixth nationally in passing defense at 148.5 yards per game. It marked the first time in school history Clemson ranked in the top 10 nationally in all three major categories.

The nomination alone is a significant accomplishment as only about 1,500 individuals are eligible for the honor with the requirement of being a consensus All-American.

Voting for the award runs through June 25th this year and the class will be officially inducted on Dec. 6, 2022.

