Football

Former NFL player has a warning for Lawrence

By June 2, 2021 6:55 pm

By

An NFL analyst sent out a warning to No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence on Tuesday morning.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer signed Tim Tebow last month, a move that made a lot of people scratch their heads. Not because of Tebow’s athletic ability but because he has not played football since his last NFL game in December 2021.

Bart Scott played with Tebow for the New York Jets and sent out a warning to Lawrence on ESPN’s Get Up.

“I know Tebow he is like a good tapeworm feeding and festering off of all the scraps you give him and eventually he takes over,” Scott said. “Lawrence better be careful because he’s trying to be Taysom Hill and find a way to touch the football because there’s no way in hell, he can help this football team as a tight end.”

He remembered the situation when Mark Sanchez played quarterback for the Jets and had to deal with chants from fans to put Tebow in the game.

Scott felt like Tebow was a distraction in New York and will be the same in Jacksonville if they are not careful.

