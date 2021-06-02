Herbstreit expresses true feelings about sons wearing Clemson Orange

Any parent will tell you their child’s journey is their own journey and they have to let them go and be their own person.

Kirk Herbstreit had to make that decision three years ago when his twin sons Tye and Jake decided to attend and play football at Clemson as preferred walk-ons.

It was a surprise to so many at the time, given the Herbstreit family’s relationship with Ohio State. Kirk’s father Jim played for the Buckeyes and was a co-caption on Woody Hayes’ 1960 team. He later went on to coach under Hayes’ as well.

Kirk played and quarterbacked the Buckeyes from 1989-’93, while earning four letters during his time wearing the scarlet and gray.

Now the longtime ESPN analyst for college football and co-host of College GameDay is letting his two sons find their own way in the world of college football and he spoke about them playing at Clemson and what that means to him as a father.

Kirk said it is not hard watching his sons playing for Clemson because of the respect he has for head coach Dabo Swinney.

“I would love to see them in an Ohio State uniform,” Herbstreit said to ACC Network analyst Eric Wood. “First off, you have kids, your kids go through their own journey. If they choose to play ball, they choose to play ball. And if they don’t, then they don’t.

“They wanted to play. They went to a summer camp going into their senior year at Clemson and did pretty well. Dabo was like ‘I think we want to offer these guys preferred walk ons.’ Initially, I was like, ‘man, they grew up brainwashed Ohio State kids.’ But the respect, again, that I have for Dabo outweighs everything. Yeah, it was easy. Now, it’s such a thrill just to see them in those uniforms.”

Both Jake (safety) and Tye (wide receiver) are listed as redshirt sophomores on Clemson’s 2021 roster.

