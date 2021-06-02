Newly offered 5-star ready for Clemson visit

A five-star defensive lineman and one of the nation’s top prospects regardless of position in the 2023 recruiting class is set to kick off his summer travel slate with a visit to Clemson.

Peter Woods, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound rising junior from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., is visiting Clemson today.

“I’m really excited about (the visit),” Woods said to The Clemson Insider. “This trip will be more like developing relationships with the coaches and the players and just take in a lot, learn about academic things, how they do with the players and stuff like that, just seeing people train.”

It will be the first ever visit to Clemson for Woods, who received an offer from the Tigers on Tuesday and is highly interested in Dabo Swinney’s program entering the visit.

“As far as their success, their resume speaks for itself,” he said. “It’s as winning as it gets. With that being said, they develop players very well. Three-, four-, five-star recruits turn into NFL Draft picks, first-rounders. So, I know that their coaching lifestyle really rubs off on their players.”

Woods has already built a strong relationship with Swinney and his coaching staff, especially defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, and the genuineness of the coaches has made a big impression on him.

“Just their realness and the sincerity in all the things that they say,” he said. “You can tell they really mean what they say and that they care more than just football. They care about you as a person and what you’re doing in the classroom and how your personal life is going. They ask questions like that just to get to know you as a person.”

After checking out Clemson, Woods will head to Georgia for a visit this Thursday, June 3. He will then make his way to Alabama on Saturday before traveling to Florida next weekend.

Woods, who lists 30-plus offers, narrowed down his recruitment in March when he released a top 11 that featured the aforementioned schools along with Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, South Carolina, Southern Cal and Texas A&M.

It’s still relatively early in the process for Woods, and he has plenty of time to make his college choice. His decision timeline isn’t set in stone, but he wants to be committed and have his recruitment wrapped up by the time his senior season rolls around next year.

“I’ve thought about maybe making my decision, kind of set it up to make my decision after my junior season, that offseason before my senior season so I’m going to be locked in for my senior season, not really worry about recruiting and the whole drama of it,” he said. “So, that’s probably where my timeline is right now, but things change.”

Woods is the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 2 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite.

