A four-star prospect in the 2023 class who picked up an offer from Clemson on Tuesday is already heading to campus for a visit.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker Raylen Wilson posted on Twitter that he is en route to Clemson and will be there Thursday.

Wilson (6-2, 200) is ranked as the No. 10 linebacker and No. 111 overall prospect in the 2023 class per 247Sports.