Uiagalelei, Daniels to meet before Sept. 4 opener

So they meet again.

Before Clemson and Georgia meet in the season opener on Sept. 4 in the Duke Mayo’s Classic, the two starting quarterbacks will meet up again in the Manning Passing Academy July 15-18.

On Tuesday, the Athletics’ Jeff Duncan reported that Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei and Georgia’s J.T. Daniels will be two of the 45 counselors who help with the camp.

Uiagalelei and Daniels have met twice before on the gridiron. They met in two games during the 2017 season. Daniel’s Mater Dei (Santa Ana) beat Uiagalelei’s St. John Bosco’s team twice that season, including in the state playoffs.

An impressive lineup of QB counselors set for the Manning Passing Academy, July 15-18. Among them: • Myles Brennan

• Matt Corral

• J.T. Daniels

• Dillon Gabriel

• Sam Howell

• Max Johnson

• Levi Lewis

• Grayson McCall

• Michael Penix

• Michael Pratt

• D.J. Uiagalelei pic.twitter.com/e8lz2uXD1S — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) June 1, 2021