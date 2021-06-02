Uiagalelei, Daniels to meet before Sept. 4 opener

Uiagalelei, Daniels to meet before Sept. 4 opener

Football

Uiagalelei, Daniels to meet before Sept. 4 opener

By June 2, 2021 4:08 pm

By |

So they meet again.

Before Clemson and Georgia meet in the season opener on Sept. 4 in the Duke Mayo’s Classic, the two starting quarterbacks will meet up again in the Manning Passing Academy July 15-18.

On Tuesday, the Athletics’ Jeff Duncan reported that Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei and Georgia’s J.T. Daniels will be two of the 45 counselors who help with the camp.

Uiagalelei and Daniels have met twice before on the gridiron. They met in two games during the 2017 season. Daniel’s Mater Dei (Santa Ana) beat Uiagalelei’s  St. John Bosco’s team twice that season, including in the state playoffs.

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

June 2 marked the start of Dabo Swinney’s 2021 High School football camps. Some of the nation’s top prospects were in attendance on Wednesday, taking in Clemson’s first summer camp since 2019. While (…)

4hr

A five-star prospect from Alabama made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Tuesday and came away impressed as evidenced by his social media post Wednesday. Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive end Jeremiah (…)

5hr

After getting injured in minicamp late last week, a former Clemson Tiger was waved by an NFL team on Tuesday. The Baltimore Ravens waved former Clemson defensive tackle Xavier Kelly. Kelly, who played on (…)

8hr

Next week will be a big one for Clemson’s Justyn Ross. The wide receiver is expected to head to Pittsburgh next week for his final checkup. Ross had spinal surgery on June 5, 2020, to repair a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home