4-star RB committed elsewhere sets Clemson visit

By June 3, 2021 3:19 pm

A four-star running back currently committed to another ACC school is set to visit Clemson later this month.

Javin Simpkins, a class of 2023 recruit from Norland High School in Miami, announced he will visit Clemson on June 18.

Simpkins committed to Georgia Tech in late February.

The 5-9, 175-pound rising junior also has offers from Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arkansas, West Virginia, Maryland and others.

Simpkins is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 running back in the country for the 2023 class.

