4-star RB committed elsewhere sets Clemson visit

A four-star running back currently committed to another ACC school is set to visit Clemson later this month.

Javin Simpkins, a class of 2023 recruit from Norland High School in Miami, announced he will visit Clemson on June 18.

Simpkins committed to Georgia Tech in late February.

The 5-9, 175-pound rising junior also has offers from Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arkansas, West Virginia, Maryland and others.

Simpkins is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 running back in the country for the 2023 class.

I will be visiting the University of Clemson on June 18th!!🟠⚪️ 🐅 @CoachVenables @CoachConn @coachTElliott — Javin “J7” Simpkins (@JavinSimpkins) June 3, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks