5-star DL talks Clemson offer, upcoming visit

By Gavin Oliver | June 3, 2021 12:32 am ET

One of Clemson’s top defensive line targets for the 2023 class is Victor Burley, a five-star prospect from Warner Robins (Ga.) High School.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder picked up an offer from the Tigers on Tuesday, the first day they began dispensing offers to rising juniors. Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates conveyed the offer.

“Coach Bates called my coach to tell me to call him,” Burley told The Clemson Insider. “Then he told me I was offered.”

Bates let Burley know he is a high-priority recruit for the Tigers in the 2023 cycle.

“(He said) ‘Vic, you’re one of the top people in the 2023 class on our board,’” Burley said.

Burley has already set a date to check out Clemson and meet with the coaches in person.

“I’ll be visiting Clemson on the 11th (of June),” he said.

Burley visited Florida on Tuesday and said he also plans to make trips to Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida State.

Asked where Clemson stands among his college choices, Burley, who holds around 20 power conference offers, said the Tigers are “close to the top.”

“They took their time to really build a relationship with me,” he added.

Burley is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which touts him as the No. 7 defensive lineman and No. 21 overall player nationally in the 2023 class.

