Is another Watkins starting his path to Clemson?

Clemson continues to make an impression on Winston Watkins Jr. and his relationship with the program goes beyond his family name.

Watkins, the younger cousin of former Tigers wide receiver Sammy Watkins, participated in Day 1 of Dabo Swinney’s High School Football Camp.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound wide receiver from Florida’s IMG Academy received some great feedback from Clemson’s coaching staff.

“The receivers coach [Tyler Grisham] likes me a lot, Dabo likes me a lot,” Watkins told The Clemson Insider. “They’re looking forward to me coming in, in a couple more years.

“The coaches are really good, they taught me a lot of things. I like the facility, it’s a pretty nice facility.”

Grisham indicated to Watkins that he wants him and told him that he’s on his board as one of his top prospects, Watkins said.

After leaving Clemson on Wednesday, Watkins spoke with his elder cousin. The two talk on a day-to-day basis, he said.

While Watkins is just a Class of 2025 prospect, he participated in drills with players a couple of years older than him. Although, he insisted that it’s nothing new.

“To be honest, it’s normal because I’ve always played [above] my grade,” Watkins said. “Ever since I was little, I always played against older kids, even before I started playing football. When I was five and six, I used to play with older kids in the park and all that. I’m usually used to playing against older kids, it’s not that big of a difference.”

Watkins is looking forward to continuing to build a relationship with Clemson’s coaching staff.

“It’s one of the schools I might consider going to,” he said of Clemson. “Hopefully, I will get that offer, that would be a blessing and I might be able to go there.”

Watkins is currently enrolled at IMG, but he hasn’t begun to play there just yet. His first practice comes on July 19.