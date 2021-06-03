Jeter likes Clemson because ‘it is a real family vibe’

Antwan Jeter wants his son, Raheim, to get the best experience possible before he decides on where he will attend college and play football.

That is why they were in Clemson on Wednesday participating in the Dabo Swinney High School Football Camp behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex. Wednesday was the first of six one-day camps at Clemson.

Raheim (6-3, 220) is a rising junior from nearby Spartanburg High School.

“I just want him to learn from these experiences. He still has some more development,” Antwan said.

They also have a lot of traveling ahead, too. After finishing at Clemson on Wednesday, they were going to catch a plane and head to Wisconsin for a camp up there.

Raheim is also planning to participate in camps at Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Coastal Carolina, and Tennessee.

“We are just going to have fun with it. I am big on relationships,” Antwan said. “That is what I am teaching him. He does not have any pressure on him right now to make any decisions. So, I want him to enjoy the process and build good relationships.”

Raheim is one of the top young quarterback prospects in the Palmetto State. He has a handful of offers from schools such as South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn, Missouri, and Virginia Tech.

Clemson is showing interest in Raheim. Before camp began, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter took the time to speak with Antwan and thanked him for bringing Raheim back to Clemson.

This was not Raheim’s first time participating in Swinney’s High School Camps. He also participated back in 2019. Swinney did not have a camp in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Antwan says he enjoys bringing Raheim to Swinney’s camps because they are true football camps.

“With Coach Streeter, of course, they are a lot more hands on,” he said. “They are teaching different techniques that I have not seen at other camps. And of course, like Coach Swinney said at the beginning (on Wednesday), this is not a combine. This is a football camp. So, you don’t have to worry about all your forties, shuttles and all of that.

“There is just a family vibe at Clemson. It is a real family vibe. The players are working the camp, all the coaches are coaching … it is nice.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!