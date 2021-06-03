Lawrence, Etienne to have nicer facilities in Jax than Clemson's

Lawrence, Etienne to have nicer facilities in Jax than Clemson's

Football

Lawrence, Etienne to have nicer facilities in Jax than Clemson's

By June 3, 2021 5:28 pm

By |

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are about to take a step up in facilities despite the fact Clemson boasts one of the top facilities in the nation.

The Jaguars announced plans to build a “Football Performance Center” that will open in the summer of 2023.

The new facility will rival the Allen Reeves Football Complex at Clemson and will boost Jacksonville’s football footprint in the city. It features practice fields, training facilities, locker rooms, dining options and offices.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

 

 

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

D.J. Uiagalelei could finish this season in rare company based on the latest Vegas odds. BetOnline.ag released their Heisman odds this week and Uiagalelei ranks near the top. He is tied for second in the latest (…)

reply
6hr

Thursday marked Day 2 of Dabo Swinney High School Football Camp. The morning session provided a similar feel to Wednesday’s, with there being overcast skies again. While the quarterbacks were the talk of (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home