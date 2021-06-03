Lawrence, Etienne to have nicer facilities in Jax than Clemson's

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are about to take a step up in facilities despite the fact Clemson boasts one of the top facilities in the nation.

The Jaguars announced plans to build a “Football Performance Center” that will open in the summer of 2023.

The new facility will rival the Allen Reeves Football Complex at Clemson and will boost Jacksonville’s football footprint in the city. It features practice fields, training facilities, locker rooms, dining options and offices.

The #Jaguars announce plans to build a Football Performance Center, opening in summer 2023. The 125,000 square foot facility will include three fields, locker room, meeting rooms, training and recovery areas, medical support, a state-of-the-art weight room, dining and offices. pic.twitter.com/P283fGI5qZ — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) June 3, 2021

