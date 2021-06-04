5-star, nation's No. 1 WR set to visit Clemson

The top-ranked wide receiver and one of the top prospects in the 2023 class regardless of position is set to visit Clemson this weekend.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wideout Brandon Inniss announced he will be on campus Saturday:

Inniss (6-1, 190) is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2023 class by both 247Sports and Rivals, the latter of which considers him the No. 4 overall prospect in the class.

